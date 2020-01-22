Prince George and the royal family are treated with Cartoon Satire

HBO Max enters the royal business. The new WarnerMedia streaming service makes The Prince, a new animation series based on Gary JanettiInstagram parody account Prince George. The show follows the 6-year-old royal woman who spills the tea on everyone in his life, including his family.

“I am very happy to work at HBO Max and to bring them another series about a family fighting relentlessly for the throne,” Janetti said in a statement.

Janetti created the series and will express the animated Prince George character. The Prince cast also contains Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth IIand Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

“We are so excited to transfer Gary’s world made on Instagram to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be hilarious, shocking and surprisingly sweet,” Sarah Aubrey, head of the original content at HBO Max, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what Gary is doing with a larger canvas to paint on than just a 1: 1 square.”

Janetti, whose other TV credits are Family Guy and Will & Grace, posted comments on news items on his Instagram as Prince George. In a release, HBO Max said the series will be a “biting, satirical view of the young royal’s life” as he goes through the trials and tribulations of being a royal child.

HBO Max is also in business with Janetti on a series with him and her husband Brad Goreski, currently titled Brad and Gary Go To …, which will start production in 2020. No premiere date for The Prince has been announced.