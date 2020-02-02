Prince Charles criticized for flying 125 miles to talk about reducing aircraft emissions

The Prince of Wales has been criticized for flying 125 miles in a private helicopter to make a speech about reducing aircraft emissions.

The royal flew from Highgrove to Cambridge to give a lecture at the Whittle Laboratory of Cambridge University, where he spoke to researchers about low-carbon flight travel.

In his speech, Prince Charles urged investigators to “act quickly to save this poor old planet.”

Reports claim that the total journey would have caused carbon emissions of around 2.5 tonnes and would cost around £ 12,000.

Prince Charles, who regularly speaks about the dangers of climate change, has been criticized by activists such as Graham Smith, CEO of campaign group Republic.

“He wants to play the part but not walk,” Smith told The Daily Mirror.

“His opinion seems to be that it is one rule for him and one rule for the rest of us. Driving or using the train would have been fairly simple.”

In response to criticism, Clarence House issued a statement defending the prince explaining that his carbon footprint is compensated every year.

“The prince is not personally involved in decisions about his transportation arrangements, although he ensures that all CO2 emissions are offset annually,” a spokesman said.

“They are made based on what is possible within the constraints of time, distance and safety.

“To allow him to perform as many assignments as possible as in the United Kingdom and the rest of the world, he sometimes has to fly.

“As he has often said, as soon as there is a more sustainable way to make these journeys, he will be the first to use it.”

