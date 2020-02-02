Prince Andrew’s joke about breast cancer goes wrong

Despite having some of the most successful trips out of Britain by the main members of the royal family like Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 2019 has not really been the best year for the family British royal. Queen Elizabeth II, who is currently Britain’s longest reigning monarch, had to make a difficult decision to ask her favorite son, Prince Andrew, to renounce the position of the main member of the royal family due to accusations. made by him. Virginia Roberts, who was allegedly part of the prostitution group of minors of Jeffery Epstein, the American financier and a close friend of Prince Andrew.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtBS8COhhhM [/ embed]

Prince Andrew subsequently had to withdraw from public duties for the sake of a “foreseeable future.” The announcement made on November 20, 2019 created a stir throughout the world in general and among real fans in particular, as everyone expected the royal wedding of Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter, Princess Beatriz, with her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Recently, Prince Andrew has been criticized again for sending a supposedly inappropriate joke about breast cancer to his friend Jonathan Rowland. According to Mail on Sunday, Jonathen Rowland sent the message to his father David Rowland, who was also a friend of Prince Andrew.

The message was sent in March 2011.

The British royal family is already suffering the reverse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announcing that they will depart as “royalty” and work for their financial independence. Nor has he recovered from Prince Andrew’s scandal despite relinquishing his role. The recent revelation about Prince Andrew is likely to create other problems, as the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William sponsor thirteen charities against cancer. In addition, this news has emerged at the time when the marriage of Princess Beatrice was already at stake and was expected to help recover the family from the constant setbacks they had gone through. Prince Andrew has also been accused of not cooperating with the investigations and of calling his alleged victim Virginia Roberts ‘a very sick girl.

.