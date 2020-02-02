Prime Minister Modi must come to parliament to clarify his position on Hegde’s Gandhi remarks: Congress

Congress says that if the prime minister and the BJP government are sincere about Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday, we demand that the prime minister come to parliament and clarify his position.

PTI

updated:February 3, 2020, 4:18 PM IST

Image for display.

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come to parliament and clarify his position on the “offensive” comments from BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde about Mahatma Gandhi.

“They are discrediting the national movement. If the prime minister and the BJP government are sincere about Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday, we demand that the prime minister come to parliament and clarify his position,” said spokesperson Anand Sharma.

“They are desperate for elections and just to get some votes, they inflict deep wounds on the soul of India,” he said.

The BJP, Sharma said, conducts the policy of violence and polarization.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.