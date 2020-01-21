Prime Age Women vs. Prime Age Men - Mother Jones

Whenever I hear the phrase “workers in their prime”, I find it difficult not to think about cattle camps. But that’s just me. All that really matters is workers between the ages of 25 and 54, those who are in the “prime” of their working years. It is a useful construct because it eliminates things like college children and older adults who may be retiring at different rates. The assumption is that between the ages of 25 and 54 everyone who wants to work is available for work. That makes it a good metric for the analysis of the labor force.

That went through my mind after reading the tenth story where there are more women than men in the workforce. Women in particular recently made up 50.04 percent of the workforce. But that includes everyone, and there are some other statistical artifacts that sneak into them too. A better view is the percentage of working women at primary school age relative to the percentage of working men at primary school age. Here it is:

If men and women in their prime were working equally quickly, this ratio would be 100 percent. In reality, it’s only 85 percent. A lot has happened in the past 40 years – really a lot – but it’s still way below the same. The proportion of working men among primary school age workers is still significantly higher than the proportion of working women.