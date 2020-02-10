Preview of the Miami Outfield 2020 – State of The U

The Miami outdoor field is where the most available playing time can be found before the 2020 season. The Hurricanes have only one outside field starter, Jordan Lala, and another Gabe player Rivera who played well in the outside field last season but was in and out of training with injuries. The third outdoor field is wide open and is one of the main competitions before the coming season.

If the Hurricanes can find consistent production to go with good defense in this third outdoor field, this season’s outdoor field could be even better than the unit that took the field last season.

Returning players

BY Jordan Lala

Statistics 2019: .276 AVG, .446 OBP, .386 SLG, 18 RBI, 9 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 61 BB, 210 AB

Jordan Lala demonstrated an elite ability to stay on the base last season. He also played a solid defense in both corners of the outside field and in the center. At the end of the season, Lala started to fight strikeouts, which he will have to reduce in 2020. Lala could also add more power to his bat, as his value would increase exponentially if he could get more extra hits. from the starting point. However, Lala’s greatest quality, perhaps his base running, he was the leader of Miami in stolen bases last season and he is excellent on all basic paths.

Jordan Lala is expected to remain Miami’s first batter. He has an excellent ability to climb on the base and plays a solid defense in the outside field. Lala will continue to be a key element in the establishment of the powerful hitters who beats below him in the order of Miami.

LF / RF Gabe Rivera

Statistics 2019: .290 AVG, .374 OBP, .590 SLG, 31 RBI, 5 2B, 2 3B, 7 HR, 9 BB, 100 AB

Gabe Rivera was a surprise star for Miami last season. Almost in the middle of the season, Rivera started seeing regular starts in the corner-outfield positions and hit the ball very well. This season, he should see the start of the season, and with a full year of playing time, Rivera should be able to have an even better year in 2020 than he had in 2019.

Gabe Rivera is an excellent offensive outfielder with a lot of power in his bat. He is a valuable part of the Miami offensive and could have a great offensive season in 2020.

CF Tony Jenkins

Statistics 2019: .268 AVG, .392 OBP, .330 SLG, 12 RBI, 4 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 15 BB, 97 AB

Tony Jenkins saw time both in and out of the bench last season and had a solid year. Jenkins is fantastic as a defender in the outside field, and is easily Miami’s best option for playing on the central field. He also has offensive potential, and if he can improve it slightly, he could help Miami’s outfield become an elite group.

Tony Jenkins is a great defender with good offensive skills hoping to build on a solid year last season. With Adrian Del Castillo poised to become the full-time receiver this season, Jenkins is expected to start the year as a starter in the outdoor field and will be looking to build on 2019 to have a great 2020.

DE / SI Luis Tuero

Statistics 2019: .333 AVG, .400 OBP, .417 SLG, 2 RBI, 3 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 4 BB, 36 AB

Luis Tuero had a fantastic start in his first year season in 2019 before suffering an injury that ended his year and led him to take a red jersey. Tuero was adjusting to playing on the field last season and could see time both on the field and on the field in 2020. He is an extremely talented player who should certainly help fill the bench this year.

Luis Tuero hopes to continue the success of his early career in 2020. Tuero could be a pleasant surprise for the Hurricanes this year after showing flashes of great talent last year.

BY Chad Crosbie

Statistics 2019: .200 AVG, .296 OBP, .243 SLG, 7 RBI, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 8 BB, 70 AB

Chad Crosbie had a solid year in 2019. He had occasional starts in midweek matches as well as in a few weekend series. Crosbie also saw time as a defensive back-up, a role in which he did very well. Crosbie showed some offensive potential last season, and with more bats in 2020, he could see his numbers improve at home.

Chad Crosbie is an excellent bench player and an excellent defender. He should continue to see around 15-20 starts and also gain playing time off the bench in 2020.

BY Chet Moore

Statistics 2019: .185 AVG, .258 OBP, .185 SLG, 3 RBI, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 BB, 27 AB

Chet Moore saw limited playing time in his true first year season in 2020. Moore is expected to continue to develop in 2020 and could see more playing time this season both on the bench and at the start casual. Moore needs more bats to grow, but with these he could become an increased role next season and the year after.

Chet Moore has seen a limited number of batters in his career and needs to continue developing this season. 2020 could be a big year for Moore as he hopes to continue developing for the future.

New arrivals

OF / IF Mykanthony Valdez

Statistics 2019: N / A

Mykanthony Valdez is an extremely talented rookie who could have a great career for the Hurricanes. Valdez has excellent offensive tools, with a solid ability to make contact to go hand in hand with very good power. It is not known where Valdez will play defensively in the long term, but he will almost certainly be a member of the Canes starting lineup at some point in the future. In high school, Valdez was a first team player in all counties and districts, and he could become an excellent college player.

Mykanthony Valdez is likely to see limited playing time in his first year season due to more experienced players ahead of him, but he is a key item on the “Canes” list.