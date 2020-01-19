Preview of Miami's 2020 Catchers - State of The U

Miami has a lot of talent on the entire squad until 2020, but the “Canes Best Position” is perhaps the eye catcher. The players behind the plate have been a strength for the hurricanes in past seasons, and nothing should change this year.

Star Adrian Del Castillo will take the lead this season after Michael Amditis left the Cleveland Indians. There is also more talent for the “canes” who should play at DH and other positions all year round.

Recurring players

Adrian Del Castillo

Statistics 2019: .331 AVG, .418 OBP, .576 SLG, 72 RBI, 22 2B, 0 3B, 12 HR, 32 BB, 236 AB

2019 Freshman All-American

2019 Second team All-ACC

2019 ACC All-Freshman team

2020 First team pre-season All-American

Adrian Del Castillo is one of the best players in the country regardless of his position. Last year, Del Castillo lived up to the pre-season hype and was the leading hitter in Miami. As a freshman, Del Castillo finished fourth in season all the way and was the best hitter in the Hurricanes lineup. If he continues to advance, he could go down as one of the best players ever to wear green and orange. Del Castillo has elite contact skills and performed really well at the end of the season. And when Miami needs a big hit, he always seems to be able to take the ball to the gaps and plate runs, as his team-leading RBI record from 2019 shows.

The only question revolving around Adrian Del Castillo in 2020 is his defense behind the plate. Last season, he saw a limited time behind the court due to Michael Amditis’ strong defense. This year, he will act as the primary partner for the Hurricanes weekend rotation, a bigger step in responsibility than last year.

Isaac Quinones

Statistics 2019: .200 AVG, .333 OBP, .400 SLG, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 4 BB, 20 AB

Isaac Quinone’s career in green and orange got off to an incredible start during his freshman season in 2018. After an injury to Michael Amditis, Quinones became a setback for the hurricanes and quickly became one of the team’s best hitters. In 2019, Quinones saw its role greatly reduced. With a healthy Michael Amditis and Adrian Del Castillo in the lineup, there was no place for Quinones’ bat in the lineup. It remains to be seen how Quinones will be used in 2020, but as the only eye-catcher with experience alongside Del Castillo, Quinones should see significantly more playing time as a starter for Del Castillo. Last season, Gino DiMare made a point of resting his starter Amditis in the midweek games. If this remains the case this season, Quinones will be the first to remedy the situation.

Isaac Quinones should see more bats in 2020. If it could have the same production as 2018, it would be an extremely valuable banker for the hurricanes. Chinones will play a key role, although due to his experience and his value as the only seasoned catcher outside of Del Castillo, he doesn’t play too often on the squad.

newcomers

Jared Thomas

Statistics 2019: N / A

Jared Thomas is a talented catcher from Lakewood, California. Thomas can play both behind the plate and in the field and has a cannon for one arm. Thomas also has lefties with a solid swing that, once developed, could have a lot of power in the future. Thomas was able to spot the season early due to his ability to fill multiple positions. On the other hand, Thomas could become an excellent defensive catcher, and his left-handed strike could prove valuable for a mostly right-handed Hurricanes squad.

Jared Thomas saw an early season this season due to his defensive flexibility. On the other hand, Thomas could become a major player on the Miami list and an excellent catcher.

Daniel Labrador

Statistics 2019: N / A

Daniel Labrador is another talented newcomer who joins Miami this season. Labrador is an advanced receiver with a good pop time and transition pace that comes with accurate litters. Labrador’s offense is also good if he has good contact and pop is in his swing. Labrador was known for being aggressive in high school, which college pitchers could use when Labrador started his college career.

Daniel Labrador is a solid defensive and offensive player who will continue to develop in the next stages of his college career. Labrador could become a key element for the hurricanes as he continues to develop his game consistently.

The University of Miami has a lot of talent in the 2020 diamond season, but the best position group could be the catchers. The hurricanes are young and deep in position and should be able to catch well this season and in the future.