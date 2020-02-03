Pretty Bonkers is the first trailer for the new Disney + shows from Marvel

How do you reveal images of TV shows that are in the same world as the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe? Of course during the Super Bowl. Disney + revealed the first images of the upcoming Marvel TV shows and fans of the streaming platform, well, they were happy.

The 30-second spot, which you can see below, contains the first images of The Falcon and the Winter Solider, WandaVision and Loki. Together with the spot, Disney released new series descriptions and premiere dates for the upcoming shows.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the first and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. In the new series coming fall 2020, Sam Wilson aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) teak up for a “global adventure that tests their skills – and their patience.” Kari Skogland directs with Malcolm Spellman as main writer.

The most confusing parts of the trailer come from WandaVision. See for yourself.

According to the description, the show combines the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and vision (Paul Bettany) – two superpowers who lead their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that everything is not what it seems. ” Matt Shakman directs with Jac Schaeffer as main writer. The clips from WandaVision contain all kinds of sitcom-like scenes that last for decades. There is also a comic book-accurate costume for Scarlett Witch. Watch that at the end of 2020 on Disney +.

Loki, those functions Tom Hiddleston as the title role, takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. That’s just about everything we know. Kate Herron directs with Michael Waldron as main writer. The clip contains Loki … in prison? This premiered in 2021.

It’s only 30 seconds, BUT I AM HYPED

It's only 30 seconds, BUT I AM HYPED