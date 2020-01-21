Greta Thunberg is over it. The 17-year-old Swedish climate activist spoke on Tuesday at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos (Switzerland), where she told all managers, bankers and politicians in the audience that they have to bring their shit together if we are to survive the climate crisis.

The climate crisis is becoming more pressing every day. Thunberg knows so much. Take a look at Australia, where bushfires threaten cities and wildlife in extreme heat and drought. We keep breaking heat records worldwide. Everything suffers: oceans, forests, people, the Arctic and even crazy Pokémon (OK, that’s not the real world, but still!).

Seriously, Thunberg is 100 percent right. We have to panic.

“Our house is still on fire,” she said during her speech. “Your inactivity heats the flames by the hour, and we tell you to pretend that you love your children more than anything.”

Thunberg’s warning to the assembled rich and powerful reflects the WEF’s assessment. Experts surveyed by the WEF for its annual risk report identified the climate crisis and other related issues as the greatest threats we face today (including strikers like Thunberg who threaten the status quo). Coping with the climate crisis will require significant changes. Planting trees is not enough. It is also not a reduction in emissions. The world must completely stop carbon pollution, otherwise we are all at enormous risk.

The fossil fuel industry has spent decades funding climate change and inaction. And it pays off when profits go up. It also means, as Thunberg said very clearly, that politicians at all ends of the political spectrum who allow it are to blame (although some left-wing politicians are clearly trying to change this).

“It’s not about right or left,” she said. “We are interested in your party politics. From a sustainability perspective, both the right and the left and the center have failed.”

Young people around the world have stood up to highlight the world’s failure to tackle the climate crisis. The movement has seen students take to the streets and go on strike, and have used international and national legal mechanisms to hold leaders accountable. They are also increasingly appearing in the halls of power to demonstrate their demands. Before Davos, Thunberg and other youth climate activists put these demands in one piece for the Guardian. In her speech, she repeated them.

“At this year’s World Economic Forum, we demand that participants of all companies, banks, institutions and governments immediately stop all investments in the exploration and production of fossil fuels, immediately end all subsidies for fossil fuels and immediately and completely separate from fossil fuels.” Thunberg noted that these measures should be taken immediately.

With regard to fossil fuels, the financial world has changed continuously recently. Goldman Sachs recently announced it would not fund drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge after the tribes put pressure on the bank. Blackrock, the world’s largest wealth management company, has recently faced pressure from activists to clean up its portfolio of fossil fuel investments. There are still a lot of details and billions of dollars are going into the fossil fuel industry, but the money is starting to talk. Activists like Thunberg are an important reason for this and will not stop so quickly.

“Either you do that or you have to explain to your children why you are giving up the 1.5 degree goal without trying,” she said. “I am here to tell you that unlike you, my generation will not give up without a fight.”