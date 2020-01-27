Press the broom button to have the PAA beat the 2015 record: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged supporters to push the broom button, the electoral symbol of the PAA, on the EVM machine so hard that the party is breaking its 2015 record by 67 seats in the Assembly .

Surrounded by dozens of supporters, the national PAA official organized a roadshow in the Narela and Bawana regions north of Delhi.

“Press the broomstick button so hard that we will break the 2015 record,” said Kejriwal.

He also thanked people for coming for the roadshow despite the cold and light rain.

Kejriwal, atop an open navy blue jeep, greeted the audience and shook hands with people as his roadshow moved through the narrow alleys.

He was accompanied by Sharad Chauhan and Ram Chander, the deputies for Narela and Bawana, respectively. Holding signs in support of various government projects, including free health care and electricity, PAA supporters danced to the rhythm of “Lage Raho Kejriwal” (the party anthem). In Assembly polls five years ago, the AAP won a resounding victory while the party won 67 seats, leaving only three for the

BJP.

Website for communicating with people

Kejriwal launched the Kejriwal aapke dwaar campaign on Monday to connect directly with Delhi residents through pre-recorded messages. The name of the website launched for the campaign is: HYPERLINK http://www.welcomekejriwal.in Kejriwal said that with the help of technology he would be able to directly reach the people of the city . “We have created a website where I can speak directly to the people of Delhi on various issues,” he said.

The website contains pre-recorded messages from the Chief Minister talking about various issues, such as health, education and unauthorized settlements, among others.

“People could also register their complaints, which I will address after the elections,” he added.

