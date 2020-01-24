National-World

WASHINGTON D.C. (KYMA, KECY) – President Trump unveiled the new U.S. Space Force logo on Friday.

The president made the announcement on Twitter, calling the space force “the sixth leg of our magnificent army.”

Comments on the Internet immediately highlighted the resemblance to the Starfleet Starship “Star Trek” logo.

(CNN)

However, it also shares similarities with the insignia of the United States Air Force Space Command, which immediately preceded the US Space Force.

The newly released logo indicates that the Space Force is a branch of the military under the control of the Air Force Department.

After consulting our great military leaders, designers and others, I am pleased to present the new logo of the American Space Force, the sixth branch of our magnificent army! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

New