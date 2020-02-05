President Trump taken over by senate

Image: Getty

President Trump’s removal sentence reached a predictable end on Wednesday afternoon when he was acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The trial focused on allegations that Trump had withheld military assistance to Ukraine and promised to organize a White House meeting to press Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter. (Hunter Biden was on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, while Biden was vice president.)

The votes were completely divided into party lines, with Senator Mitt Romney as the only Republican to break the ranks and vote to condemn Trump for abuse of power. However, Romney said he did not believe that House Democrats fully proved their case that Trump had obstructed Congress. Despite a colorful cast of characters ready to choke, no witnesses or documents were included in the process.

Trump was accused by the House in December, but the idea that the Republican controlled Senate would vote to remove him from office was always imaginative.

There is an argument that, even with this bleak ending, this at least records Trump’s accusation and marks those who voted for him with an inheritance as an accomplice. But when these same politicians look cheerful, innocent while Trump and his administration perform countless other despicable acts, the weeks of accusation drama – well, damn stupid. History will remember that nothing has been achieved.

