President Trump says that Chiefs are coming to the White House Kansas City Chiefs

WASHINGTON (KCTV) – President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will soon be his guests at the White House.

During a speech in the East Room Thursday, Trump said the team would come “I think next week or soon, very soon.”

The president also noted that “they all want to be here,” and talked about head coach Andy Reid.

“And the coach loves us, the coach is great, Andy Reid,” Trump said.

In the short comments about the team, Trump never actually called them the “Kansas City Chiefs”, only referring to them as “your Super Bowl champions.”

KCTV5 News has reached both the Kansas City Chiefs and the White House about when the official visit would take place.

Team officials told KCTV5 News that they currently have no details about an event. The White House has also told KCTV5 that they currently have no plans to announce the visit.

