President Trump discusses school safety with some, but not all, Parkland victim families

PARKLAND, Fla. – This week will last two years since 17 lives were lost during the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

President Donald Trump met several families of the victims on Monday to discuss safety at school and to introduce a new government website designed to keep students and educators safe.

The site is a new source for educators, parents and students looking for information about staying safe at school.

Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa died in the shooting, attended the meeting and then spoke with Ross 10 from the Local 10 News office in Washington D.C.

“The president is helping,” Alhadeff said. “They have just launched a website to house all the resources for school safety.”

Some families of Parkland victims stayed outside of Monday’s meeting and received no invitations to come to the White House.

Manny Oliver, who lost his 17-year-old son Joaquin to the Parkland massacre, spoke of the fact that he was not included in the White House meeting with Trump and other families who lost loved ones in the shooting.

“I had no idea,” Oliver said. “And I’m assuming that what’s going on in that office isn’t even talking about weapons.”

Oliver was not the only one left out.

This was Fred Guttenberg, who lost his 14-year-old daughter Jaime. He tweeted:

“I don’t think it’s all families, because I only heard this today through a reporter. My family and I were NOT invited. “

Oliver says he is skeptical about whether the meeting will find solutions or discuss the gun driver.

“I respect them all, they have the right to be there and they have the president’s ear,” he said. “I would like to get a call with the text:” Hey, Manny, you know what we said about weapons and we will have some rules that go further. “

