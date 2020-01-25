President Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of Republic Day

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind urged people, especially young people, on Saturday to remain nonviolent when fighting for a cause and stressed the need to “stick to constitutional methods” to achieve social and economic goals .

His remarks were made in the context of protests against the new citizenship law, although he made no reference to them.

In his usual speech to the nation on the eve of the 71st day of the Republic, Kovind cited Mahatma Gandhi’s gift of ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) to humanity and said that his talisman to decide if an act is good or bad “applies to the functioning of our democracy”.

He said that modern India has three bodies – legislative, executive and judicial – which are necessarily linked and interdependent.

“However, on the ground, the people understand the state. ‘We, the people’, are the main engines of the Republic. With us, the Indian people rests the real power to decide our collective future,” he said. -he declares.

Stressing that both the government and the opposition have “important roles to play”, the president said that “while expressing their political ideas, they must go hand in hand to ensure that the country’s development and well-being of his people are constantly promoted. “

In his televised speech, Kovind said that Gandhi’s ideals remain relevant in nation-building efforts.

“It should be part of our daily routine of introspection on Gandhiji’s message of truth and non-violence, which has become all the more necessary in our time,” he said in his speech.

Recalling the importance of January 26, he said that even before 1947, this day was celebrated the “ Purna Swaraj Day ” from 1930 to 1947.

Kovind said that the Constitution grants rights to all citizens of a free and democratic nation, but also has the responsibility to always adhere to the central principles of democracy – justice, freedom, equality and brotherhood.

“It becomes easier for us to follow these constitutional ideals if we keep in mind the life and values ​​of the Father of our nation. In doing so, we will add a significant dimension to our celebrations of Gandhiji’s 150th birthday, ” he added.

The President has declared that the current third decade of the 21st century will be “the decade of the emergence of New India and a new generation of Indians”.

“More and more people born during this century participate in the national discourse. Over time, we are gradually losing living ties to our great freedom struggle, but there is no reason to worry about the continuity of the beliefs that guided it, “he said.

Kovind said that with advances in technology, today’s young minds are better informed and more confident. “The next generation remains firmly committed to the fundamental values ​​of our nation. For our young people, the nation always comes first. With them we are witnessing the emergence of a new India,” he said.

To conclude his speech by quoting Babasaheb Ambedkar “If we want to maintain democracy not only in form, but also in fact, what should we do? The first thing in my opinion that we must do is stick to the methods constitutional to achieve our economic goals, “said the president,” these words have always lit our way. These words will continue to show us the way for new glories. “

Regarding security, he said that strong internal security is essential to the development of the country and that, therefore, the government has taken several concrete steps to strengthen the internal security system.

“I have nothing but praise for our armed forces, our paramilitary forces and our internal security forces without reservation. Their sacrifices to preserve the integrity and unity of our country represent an unprecedented saga of courage and discipline” , did he declare.

Kovind said that India and the Indians are moving forward, “we remain committed to engaging the global community to build a secure and prosperous future for ourselves and for all of humanity.”

He mentioned the achievement of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and said that they were making more progress on the Gaganyaan mission. “… The nation looks forward to the Indian human space flight program to expand this year.”

Speaking about the number of social protection programs launched by the government, Kovind underlined the “Swachchh Bharat Abhiyan” which had been surprisingly successful in such a short time.

He said the same spirit could be observed in other companies and added “whether it was by abandoning cooking fuel subsidies or pushing digital payments, the common man endorsed government programs, making it really effective. ”

He said that the “Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana” is a matter of pride, because the goal of 8 crores of beneficiaries has been reached. “With that, those who need it have access to clean fuel.”

About farmers, he said under “ Pradhanmantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, ” more than 14 farming families are now entitled to receive a minimum annual income of six thousand rupees, which has enabled farmers, who feed the nation, to live a dignified life.

He expressed the hope that projects like “Jal Jeevan Mission”, aimed at water conservation, would soon take the form of a popular movement.

He said that with the welfare of the needy, every political initiative of the government is guided by the principle of “nation first” and the government is constantly striving to ensure the overall development of every part of the country – be it Jammu – Kashmir and Ladakh, the Northeast States or our islands in the Indian Ocean.

The president also spoke of a solid educational system built in ancient times, with the creation of large universities like Nalanda and Takshashila.

“In India, knowledge has always been considered more precious than power, fame or wealth. In our tradition, educational institutions are respected as temples of learning.”

He said that the education system had merged as a path to empowerment after a long colonial rule.

“Even though the development of our educational institutions started soon after independence, in an environment of scarcity of resources, our achievements in the field of education have followed a remarkable trajectory,” he said, adding “our effort is to ensure that no children or young people are denied education.

“At the same time, we must strive to reach global standards of education through continuous reform of our education systems,” he said.

