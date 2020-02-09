President Buhari speaks about relations between Nigeria and Canada

President Muhammadu Buhari in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday described the relations between Nigeria and Canada as very warm and expressed his desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Nigerian head of state met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the 33rd AU summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as spokesman Garba Shehu told DAILY POST on Sunday

Speaking to the press, President Buhari underlined the cordial and friendly relations between Nigeria and Canada, highlighting both nations’ Commonwealth membership and the choice of Canada for Nigerian student higher education.

We have many students in Canada. We are aware of our crucial role in keeping the country together. We are eager to expand trade as you are one of Nigeria’s crude oil “biggest customers”.

“But the most important and lasting relationship with Canada is education,” said President Buhari.

In his remarks, Canadian Prime Minister described President Buhari as “a leader in Africa” ​​and added that it was a pleasure to deal with regional and international issues.

I look forward to your leadership and your reflection on the current situation that is challenging Africa, but also on the potential and opportunities.

“Canada and Nigeria have longstanding and deep relationships and friendships, and I look forward to hearing your views on many major issues that affect not only Africa but the world,” said Trudeau.