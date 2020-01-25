President Buhari sends message to Senator Amosun

President Muhammadu Buhari sent his birthday greetings to a former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The congratulatory letter, a copy of which was made available to DAILY POST by the President’s Special Advisor, Femi Adesina, said that Buhari “most sincerely welcomes, along with the immediate past governor of Ogun State , Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday. “

He added that the president rejoiced with him, “for legions of achievements and successes in various fields of human activity”.

According to President Buhari, “the dedication of the former governor to the public service and to the contributions to nation-building, both at the state and federal levels, is highly commendable.”

Adesina said the president joined Senator Amosun’s family, friends and other supporters to celebrate with him on this happy occasion.

The letter added that Buhari, on behalf of himself and the federal government, “prays to the Almighty Allah grant the celebrant a long life and good health to continue serving the nation and humanity.”