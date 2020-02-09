Presidency 2023: Elders from the north state conditions for supporting candidates

Before the presidential election in 2023, the Northern Elders’ Forum, NEF, announced qualities that candidates for support for the North must have.

NEF moderator Ango Abdullahi announced that the north will only support candidates who are ready to meet the region’s challenges.

A statement signed by Abdullahi on Sunday states that candidates who want to receive support from the North must have the political will to meet the region’s aspirations.

Abdullahi insisted that North would support those who meet the standards and interests of those in the region.

He said: “The forum has observed that political maneuvers around the 2023 elections target the north as a region that is available for exploitation.

“We want to make it clear that people in the north will be very careful when they are committed to people looking for their support based on their region or wealth.

“The North knows its interest and will work together to choose only people who meet the standards and interests of the people of the North.

“No politician should assume that they are eligible for our support unless they have a clear understanding and commitment to address our issues and meet our aspirations.”