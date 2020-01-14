Presentation of the “Take care of your chicken” mug inspired by the Beast mode!

The Seattle Seahawks season is unfortunately over and, therefore, it is the likely end of Marshawn Lynch’s unexpected but memorable second visit to the team. If this is his swan song, the man got up from the couch and scored four touchdowns in three weeks behind an offensive line that ended the year playing Phil Haynes on the left and Jordan Roos for some pictures in the center.

In what could be the last press conference of his career, Lynch gave some advice to young players in this league on managing their finances and their careers. You can watch the full video below, but the essential quote is simply: “Take care of all of your bodies, pay attention to all of your chickens, pay attention to all of your minds.”

“Chicken” in this case means money, and that is much better chicken advice than what Ernie Arnastos accidentally said on New York TV all those years ago.

“Take care of all of you,” is another timeless quote from a timeless gamer, and why wouldn’t you want to wear it over a t-shirt?

Fortunately, our friends and affiliated partners of BreakingT have exactly the design for you!

I understand it’s January and right now those of you in the Seattle area may be feeling a little cold right now due to the snowstorm, which is definitely not the t-shirt weather . Do not worry! As Marshawn said, “Watch out for all of your bodies”, so that’s what the hoodie is for!

UPDATE: Now added to the inventory, a “Take care of your chicken” coffee cup!