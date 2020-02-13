Prepare the teacher at school so drunk that she was taken to A&E

Claire Bourne was fired after being so drunk that she was unable to speak coherently or stand up at the Newton Prep School in Battersea in London (Photo: Google)

A Latin teacher at a preparation school of £ 20,000 a year has been spared a class ban after she was found so drunk at work that she was taken to A&E.

Claire Bourne, who taught students in the six to eight years, was discovered that she was unable to speak coherently, without support or breathing properly by colleagues from Newton Prep School in Battersea, London at 12.20 hour on May 17, 2018.

She was brought by a school nurse to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, where a doctor discovered she had a blood alcohol value of 300 mg / dl – almost four times the legal limit for drink-driving.

Bourne, who was scheduled to teach for three hours and then supervise an exam that day, was fired after admitting that she was drunk on school possession.

She was taken to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital by the school nurse (Photo: Beretta / Sims / REX)

She was raised for misconduct in Coventry, West Midlands, because she had not maintained “high standards of conduct.”

The teacher was ‘clearly unsuitable for his duty’, The Teaching Regulation Agency heard.

Panel Chair Melvyn Kershaw said: “Mrs. Bourne was found by colleagues who leaned against a wall during class hours.

“Colleagues discovered that Mrs. Bourne was unwell and showed the following symptoms.

“She was unable to speak coherently, she was not stable on her feet, she could not stand without being supported and she was unable to breathe properly.

“Consequently, the school nurse drove Mrs. Bourne to the Accidents and Emergencies Department at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

“At approximately 2.30 p.m., the attending physician, Dr. McNamara, that Mrs. Bourne’s blood alcohol level was higher than 300 mg / dl.

More: VK



“Her behavior was a potential security issue and she had a professional responsibility as someone in charge of the students.”

Bourne avoided a class ban, despite committing unacceptable professional behavior and behavior that could discredit the profession.

The panel found that publishing its negative findings was a suitable punishment after being “fully accepted” at school, but blamed for work and family pressure.

Dr. Kershaw said that despite the deep drunkenness, there is no evidence that students at school knew she was drunk.

He stated: “In the absence of clear evidence to the contrary, the panel concluded that Mrs Bourne had a previous good history. She had a long career in education and a further unbroken record.

“In all circumstances, the panel concluded that the nature and seriousness of the behavior was not at the end of the spectrum, given the evidence that this was an isolated, one-off episode.

“There was no evidence that children were affected or were aware of the involvement of alcohol.”