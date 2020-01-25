Prepare delicious phirni, idlis and tricolor sandwiches with recipes from the best chefs on Republic Day

ingredients:

¼ cup basmati rice

1 liter of whole fat milk

· ¾ cup of sugar

1 teaspoon of green cardamom powder

¼ cup orange marmalade

¼ cup pistachio paste

· A few sprigs of saffron

Methods:

1. Soak the rice in water for 10 minutes then drain the water completely

2. Pulse the rice in a blender mill, then dip the mixture in cold water

Meanwhile, heat the milk in another pan. Add the cracked rice with cold water to the boiling milk and keep the flame low. Simmer this mixture for 7 to 8 minutes until it becomes thick

3. For Orange: Remove one third of the phirni in a separate bowl and allow it to cool. Mix it with orange marmalade and saffron

4. For the white: Meanwhile, add the sugar to the rest of the phirni which is still in the pan. Cook it for 2-3 minutes. Now take out half of this phirni in another bowl and let it cool

5. Green: Add the pistachio paste and green cardamom powder to the phirni left in the pan and mix well

6. Garnish the three varieties of phirni with almond shavings, crushed pistachios and a few sprigs of saffron

7. Serve this warm or chilled colorful phirni recipe

Idli tricolor and sandwich recipes by Vibhav Verma, Executive Chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore

TRI COLOR IDLIS

ingredients

3 cups Rava (semolina)

5 cups of curd

Salt to taste

½ Fresh coriander and mint

2 green peppers

4 tomatoes

2 tablespoons Urad Dal

1 red pepper

2 tablespoons of oil

Method

1. Mix the Rava, the curds and the salt in a bowl and let stand 4 to 5 hours.

2. Green paste: grind the coriander and the mint leaves with salt.

3. Red paste: Mix the chopped tomatoes, the urad dal, the red pepper and the salt together. Add a little oil and puree well. You can add garlic if you wish.

4. Now divide the Rava dough into three parts.

5. Mix the red tomato paste in a bowl.

6. Green in another bowl.

7. Leave a blank.

8. Grease your idli maker with oil and fill the three-color dough into it one by one.

9. Steam for about 10 minutes.

10. Serve the idlis with sambhar and coconut chutney.

SANDWICH TRI COLOR

INGREDIENTS

8 slices of white bread

8-10 spinach leaves

3 green peppers

Grated coconut

3-4 dry red peppers

50 g grated cottage cheese

3 tablespoon mayonnaise

Butter

Salt

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Blanch the spinach for 2 min. When it cools, puree it with green peppers and ½ teaspoon of salt.

2. Make a fine coconut paste with dry red peppers and ½ teaspoon salt with 2 spoons of water. This would make the saffron layer of the sandwich.

3. Cut the edges of the bread slices.

Apply the melted butter on one side of all the slices.

4. Apply the green paste generously to a slice and make this slice a lower layer.

5. Place a slice on top and apply mayonnaise on the other side of this slice. Sprinkle the paneer over it to make a smooth layer.

6. Place the third slice on top and evenly apply saffron paste. Place the fourth slice on it as the top layer.

7. The tricolor sandwich is ready to be served.

.