Preparations for Modernism Week are underway, “CAMP” will be open to the public on Friday

Preparations for Modernism Week in Palm Springs are underway – the annual event officially begins late this week.

The “CAMP” of Modernism Week, the most important “community and meeting point” of the event, is located on North Palm Canyon Drive north of Alejo Road.

CAMP is the central hub for all events in Palm Springs when it comes to Modernism Week, the 11-day celebration of modern architecture, design and mid-century culture.

“CAMP is our community and meeting point. It is a place where all bus tours start. You can come here and have something to eat. You can buy really cool products, you can eat, you can dance. We have live music every day. We also have a series of films and lectures in our theater, ”said Chris Mobley, CEO of Modernism Week.

Admission to the CAMP is free and will be open to the public daily from February 14th from 9am to 6pm. It is also the main departure and return location for the first double-decker architecture bus tours of the Modern Week.

More information on tickets and planned events can be found here.

