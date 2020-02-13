Premiering February 28: DC Universe All Star Games with Sam Witwer, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Vanessa Marshall

It is available on DCUniverse.com, launches February 28 and brings with it a whole host of Star Wars and WWE stars, including Sam Witwer, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Vanessa Marshall who all have bash on the classic post-crisis DC Heroes RPG game.

DCU announces its first original unwritten gaming mini series, DC UNIVERSE All Star Games. The first episode of the five-part series of premieres exclusively at DC UNIVERSE on Friday 28 February.

This new anthology series brings famous DC fans together to play a variety of games in the increasingly popular game show genre. Season 1 includes a nostalgic role-playing adventure, The Breakfast League, from Executive Producers Freddie Prinze, Jr. and Sam Witwer.

DC HEROES, the famous role play after the crisis, is the stage for the first season in which Vanessa Marshall, Clare Grant and WWE superstar Xavier Woods also play as players. It takes place in the same era from the 80s as when the game was first published. The role play with five participants was trapped in the Saturday prison as a group of high school students. As they make their way through various situations known to fans of beloved movies from that period, they soon discover their destination as the world’s greatest superheroes.

