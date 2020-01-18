The Masked Singer is back to start the new decade with a good tone! Only a few weeks after the end of the second season, the “Who Sang” competition is back as a new group of celebrities is ready to go on stage from head to toe in elaborate costumes to show their hearts ,

Read on to find out all about season 3, including the premiere of The Masked Singer, what new costumes are coming, and more.

When does the new season of The Masked Singer start?

Season 3 of The Masked Singer will premiere on Fox on February 2, 2020. The show has the coveted Post-Super Bowl slot, which airs immediately after Super Bowl LIV finishes. The masked singer then moves to his regular place at 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays on Fox.

How does The Masked Singer work?

The Masked Singer is based on the South Korean show King of Mask Singer. A group of celebrities appear anonymously in costumes over a series of episodes on the show. In each episode, some of the competitors are brought together in direct competitions, in which everyone performs a song of their choice with their real voice. The panelists and the live audience vote for each reference. The winner is safe for the week while the loser is about to be eliminated. At the end of the episode, the losers of the innuendo are subjected to the panelists’ previous votes to determine who will not continue. The retired singer then takes off his mask to reveal his identity.

What’s New in Season 3 of The Masked Singer?

After two successful seasons, expect some changes to make Season 3 of The Masked Singer bigger and better! First of all, Fox increased the number of participants from last season’s 16 mystery singers to 18. This was already an increase over the 12 participants in season 1.

Will there be any further changes for Season 3 of The Masked Singer?

This season, the 18 fully disguised star singers will be divided into three groups of six: Group A, Group B and Group C. Group A will begin the first three episodes while being reduced to three singers and going off the masks. Then Group B takes the stage, from six to three, then Group C. The last nine masked participants from all three groups meet to continue fighting for the Golden Mask Trophy.

What happened in season 2 of The Masked Singer?

After The Masked Singer impressed the nation in season one, he returned to a higher level for season two in fall 2019.Johnny Weir), Ice cream (Tyler “Ninja” Bevens), Panda (Laila Ali), Eagle (Dr. Drew Pinsky), Skeleton (Paul Shaffer), Penguin (Sherri Shepherd), Black widow (Raven-Symoné), Ladybird (Kelly Osbourne), Flower (Patti LaBelle), Butterfly (Michelle Williams), Tree (Ana Gasteyer), Thingamajig (Victor Oladipo), Leopard (seal), Flamingo (Adrienne Bailon), Rottweiler (Chris Daughtry) and season winner Fox (Wayne Brady).

Who are the singers in season 3 of The Masked Singer?

The full cast of season 3 singers has not yet been announced. However, a quick look at season two finale and some social media posts revealed six costumes, including a mouse, banana, frog, robot, llama, and female version of “The Monster” from the first season. I will share pictures of all the singers as soon as they are available. In the meantime, here are the five we have known so far.

The banana

The robot

The Frog

The lama

Miss Monster

Miss Monster (Michael Becker / FOX)

Who is the host and jury for Season 3 of The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer jury consists of a comedian Ken Jeong, TV personality Jenny McCarthy, Singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger and singer-songwriter and record producer Robin Thicke, The moderator is an actor and comedian Nick Cannon, Various guest judges appear throughout the season, including Jamie Foxx. Leah Remini, and Jason Biggs,

Will there be prominent guest judges?

For sure! Various guest judges appear throughout the season, including Jamie Foxx. Leah Remini, and Jason Biggs, We are thrilled that Jamie Foxx has been included in the series after he was wrongly suspected of being a celebrity under the masks of Leopard and Fox in season two!

Why do fans love The Masked Singer?

The masked singer hit the right nerve with television viewers. And Ken Jeong knows why The Masked Singer was so successful.

“It’s crazy, isn’t it?” He explains. “None of us expected the monster scoring, pun intended. One reviewer described the show as a “fever dream”. It’s like “Wow, is The Masked Singer on or do I have the flu?”

The real winner?

“It’s the format,” he says. “The Masked Singer are four game shows in one. It’s part of American Idol, part of The Voice, part of Dancing With the Stars and a small, big vintage of What’s My Line. And it’s addictive. The format is the star. “

What do we know about the stars under the masks in season 3?

Season 3 participants have collected a total of 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos, and a title in the Guinness Book of Records.

Who designs the costumes for The Masked Singer?

Season 3 of The Masked Singer will feature brand new bespoke costumes that the star singers can wear. The costumes are designed by a hardworking team led by the four-time Emmy winner Marina Toybina,

Where can I watch The Masked Singer online for free?

The Masked Singer will air on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Fans can watch and stream the show online using the FOXNOW app and a cable login, or the next day on Hulu.

Where can I find news about Season 3 of The Masked Singer?

Here you will find the latest news about Masked Singer throughout the third season.

