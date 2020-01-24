Premier League TV games announced for March as Manchester derby among the selected games

Sky Sports and BT Sport have confirmed their latest Premier League live games for March – and there are some enticing correlations.

The Merseyside derby will be featured on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football show on March 16, while the Manchester derby will take place on March 3 at Sky Sports.

Liverpool will be back in the pits a few days later when the Reds take on Crystal Palace in Anfield, including Sky Sports, while Tottenham will face West Ham in a London derby on Monday night.

Liverpool will also be featured on BT Sport this month when it comes to Eddie Howe’s struggling Bournemouth.

BT Sport’s game of the month will be played on March 21st when Pep Guardiolas Manchester City drives against Frank Lampards Chelsea FC on Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have confirmed their latest live games in the Premier League for March

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Sky Sports

Sat March 7th:Burnley v Tottenham (5.30pm)

Sun March 8th:Chelsea v Everton (2pm)

Sun March 8th: Man Utd vs. Man City (4.30pm)

Monday, March 9th:Leicester v Aston Villa (8pm)

Sat March 14th: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea (5:30 p.m.)

Sun March 15th: West Ham vs Wolves (2 p.m.)

Sun March 15th: Tottenham vs Man Utd (4.30pm)

Monday, March 16: Everton v Liverpool (8pm)

Fri March 20th: Tottenham v West Ham (8pm) *

Sat March 21: Liverpool v Crystal Palace (5:30 p.m.) *

Sun March 22nd: Leicester v Brighton (2pm) *

Sun March 22nd:Southampton v Arsenal (4.30pm) *

* subject to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup

BT Sport

7th March: Liverpool v Bournemouth (12.30pm)

the 14th of March:Watford v Leicester (12.30pm)

March 21st: Chelsea v Manchester City (12.30pm)