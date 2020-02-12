Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price is not jealous of Glen Durrant against Fallon Sherrock

Gerwyn Price knows that recording Fallon Sherrock is a difficult question (Photo: Getty Images)

Gerwyn Price is happy to have avoided Fallon Sherrock in the Premier League because it is difficult for a man to play against a woman on the big stage.

Sherrock appears as a challenger in the Premier League and faces Glen Durrant in her one-off performance in Nottingham on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old debut in the tournament comes from the history of her performances in December when she was the first woman to win a race at the PDC World Championship, defeating Ted Evetts and then defeating Mensur Suljovic on the biggest podium in the sport.

She is not considered to be on the same level as the stars of the Premier League, but she has shown that she can compete when it really matters, and with the crowd at her side she is a force to be reckoned with.

“I know she was pumped up to play him.” Price told Tungsten Tales of Sherrock to Duzza. “It’s one of those – it’s a woman that’s probably not as strong as the men when you play, but it’s harder to play against a woman.

Fallon Sherrock gets support from the Nottingham crowd against Glen Durrant (Photo: Getty Images)

“The crowd is sitting behind Glen. I’m sure they would be on my back if I played her; they would be.

“It will be difficult for everyone who plays the Challengers. You just have to go outside and win. “

The Challengers, formerly known as the Contenders, were created last year and no one has succeeded in winning a game in 10 attempts.

John Henderson had the first crack this year, but played badly in defeat against Nathan Aspinall in Aberdeen, so Sherrock has another chance this week to secure a piece of history in Nottingham.

The queen of the palace can become the first woman, first challenger and first player without a PDC Tour Card to win a Premier League match.

Durrant will want to prevent him from being at the wrong end of all that history, and with the crowd that will certainly give him the entire treatment, it’s no wonder Price wants to avoid this situation.

The Iceman has enough to worry about himself in Nottingham and faces Michael Smith, who wants to bounce back last week from defeat to Durrant.

Price’s Challenger comes this year in the form of Jermaine Wattimena in Rotterdam, so the Welshman will have to fight his own battle against the partisan Dutch public.

