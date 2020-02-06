Premier League clubs vote to extend the summer transfer window until September 1st

London: The Premier League clubs voted on Thursday to postpone the end of the summer transfer window to bring it in line with the rest of Europe.

At the shareholders’ meeting on Thursday, after two seasons when the window was closed on the eve of the campaign, the clubs decided to return to the traditional date in late August or early September.

This year’s summer window will close on Tuesday September 1st at 1600 GMT because August 31st is a public holiday.

A statement from the Premier League said: “At today’s general meeting, the Premier League clubs voted to change the summer transfer deadline for the 2020/21 season.

“This will shift the deadline to the traditional point in late August / early September.

“The closing date for 2020 will therefore be on September 1st at 5:00 p.m. CET. The clubs have agreed on this after having discussed the topic in detail at previous general meetings.” The changeover to an earlier cut-off date was motivated by complaints from managers that keeping open after the start of the season was disruptive.

It was believed that major leagues across Europe would also bring their own windows forward to match the Premier League.

If this did not happen, some English clubs would be in an unwanted position to connect their players to European teams, even if they could not find a replacement for the players they sold after closing the Premier League window.

– Harmful distraction –

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp demanded, among other things, that the Premier League ally with the other top leagues in Europe.

“If they talked about” Let’s end it before the season starts, everyone knows their squad, “that’s a good idea,” said Klopp in August.

“But the rest didn’t, and it doesn’t make sense. Can anyone explain what the Premier League advantage is?”

Tottenham’s season was interrupted by transfer speculation about a number of players, especially Christian Eriksen, and manager Mauricio Pochettino paid the price in November for a poor record.

“I think that was a big mistake for the Premier League to allow that. We’re opening the door to various clubs in Europe to try to create confusion in your squad,” said the former Spurs boss earlier this season.

“I think that after two seasons of operating in this way, the Premier League realizes that if Europe doesn’t change, we have to go back and start the same way they do now,” he added.