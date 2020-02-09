‘Premature’ and Netflix’s ‘See You Yesterday’ Take Home Trophies At Spirit Awards

Photograph by Linda Kallerus / Netflix

On Saturday evening, stars gathered for the Film Independent Spirit Awards to celebrate the best in indie filmmaking.

Stefon Bristol and Fredrica Bailey, who together wrote Netflix’s See You Yesterday, earned the prize for Best First Screenplay and thank producer Spike Lee for believing in the project.

“This is fantastic, I did not expect this. I want to thank Film Independent and the voters and my Morehouse brother Spike Lee for believing in me, “said Bristol, who also directed the sci-fi drama.

See You Yesterday follows a young prodigy who is building a time machine to save her brother from a police shooting. The film is currently being streamed on Netflix.

Director Rashaad Ernesto Green landed the Someone to Watch Award for his film Premature, which follows a teenager who navigates love in the summer before she leaves for college. The film arrives on request and in selected theaters on 21 February.

TOPICS: Entertainment Independent Spirit Awards you see in advance yesterday