Preliminary report released on Kobe Bryant helicopter crash | Sport

Federal investigators have released a preliminary report on the helicopter crash that died Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna.

According to the report, pilot Ara Zobayan was only 100 feet or 12 seconds away from leaving heavy clouds when, instead of continuing to raise the altitude, he made a left turn and crashed into the terrain at 180 km / h.

“If you leave the bottom of the clouds at that high speed at 4,000 feet per minute, you will certainly have lost control of the aircraft”, air safety adviser Kipp Lau from the National Transportation Safety Board said. “As soon as you get out of the clouds, it’s clear. Everything matches the body.”

RELATED: Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: This is what we know

Another aviation expert claimed that Zobayan was probably trying to maneuver quickly to clear clouds by moving the plane up and forward, but made a fatal mistake with a left turn.

“When he went into the clouds, he had an emergency full,” pilot Mike Sagely said, adding that turning during a pop-up maneuver is “catastrophic.” . . 80 to 90 percent of the time. “

The report also mentioned that it is highly likely that the helicopter crashed completely intact. “Investigation of the main and tail rotor assemblies found damage consistent with driven rotation at the time of impact. The initial impact point consisted of highly fragmented debris in the cabin and cockpit, “the report said. The majority of the wreck was approximately 127 feet from the impact crater. “Visible parts of the engines showed no evidence of a non-detained or catastrophic internal failure,” the report added.

Kobe, Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed on January 26 while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball training in nearby Thousand Oaks.

.