Prehistoric microbes exploit high pressure carbon dioxide in 'green gas'

A completely new kind of bioreactor for organic methane production has for the first time allowed the use of extremely high levels of pressure and established new efficiency standards for converting CO2 and H2 to methane. This significant improvement over conventional bioreactors is below the billions of micro-organisms that live only under extreme pressures, as is the Austrian company Krajete GmbH, which designed the bioreactor and built its first pilot plant for testing. Successful installation required a combination of chemical plant experience and biological expertise.

The pressure is on! Political statements of intent on climate change and energy transformation place the burden on industry to come up with ever-smarter ideas. One such idea, the brainchild of Austrian company Krajete GmbH, focuses on producing environmentally friendly gases that use gaseous fermentation to produce methane from CO2. The company has developed a bioreactor that brings huge gains in conversion cost using extremely high pressure. The key to this success is the so-called ancient micro-organisms that lived in prehistoric times and are used for extreme stress conditions. And they also help convert CO2 into “green” natural gas.

Clean and effective

“Our plant has previously achieved unattainable conversion rates because higher pressure accelerates chemical transformation processes,” explains Alexander Krajete, CEO of Krajete GmbH. In addition, the ancient fermentation process uses hydrogen. This means that the CO2 normally produced during biological fermentation is also converted to methane and no longer represents an infectious agent such as biomass fermentation. Thus with this higher yield the plant essentially produces pure methane from gross biogas. Based on this principle, almost all CO2-containing gases can be upgraded immediately. “

The company developed the high-performance fermentation plant through the innovative combination of two fields that are normally regarded as completely different: chemistry and biology. “In the chemical industry it is well known that increasing pressure increases conversion rates,” says Krajete, referring to the idea behind the high-performance bioreactor. “Applying this simple concept to a bioreactor is a big task, because the microorganisms used must be able to withstand such pressure and most of them are not.”

Simulated prehistoric germs

Krajete GmbH has been able to draw on the extensive knowledge of the ancient, a group of micro-organisms that have existed on Earth for billions of years and are now in places where extreme temperatures or pressures are the norm. The company had already managed to “dump” ancient gas for production in 2013. Five patents were registered to ensure this success. The development of a high performance bioreactor will enable the company to fully exploit the potential of this approach. “Our pilot plant has shown that we can achieve 500 liters of methane per hour from just ten liters of liquid at a pressure of 15 bar. These numbers for biosynthetic gas production are unmatched anywhere in the world.”

A particularly challenging element of the development process was pressure-sensitive sensors, which measure the “vital signs” of gas fermentation (such as pH levels and redox potential). These were developed specifically for the high-performance bioreactor by a leading global supplier from Germany. The next step was to gain detailed knowledge of how to maintain and control life under extreme stress. The pressure on the bioreactor should not be allowed to change too rapidly, despite the need for adding media or sampling. Rapid pressure changes would put the ancient under massive pressure and result in reduced yields or cause the germs to be exterminated. Thanks to the long experience of working with these germs and building such plants, Krajete GmbH has managed to meet the challenge. The new plant design is not only suitable for small bioreactors. It can also be used in large-scale installations.

Intelligent production process for ready-to-circulate CO2 gas and hydrogen

