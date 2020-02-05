Pregnant lady delivers baby in a taxi because of heavy traffic

A young woman told her terrifying story of the events that happened before she gave birth to her baby when she was pregnant.

The woman identified as Nkechi Okechukwu, who had become a mother a few days ago, used social media to tell how she was forced to give birth to her child when she was at work in a taxi vehicle.

Nkechi revealed that the heavy traffic in the city gave her no choice but to give birth to her baby in a car.

Read her story below:

“What I wasn’t even sure of was that the contraction started around 6:30 this morning. Thought it was just cramps, but as it got worse, we had to go to the hospital at 6:50 in the morning. ⠀

We drove from Ogba to the Eco Hospital Ikeja. Lagos traffic this morning was a gangster. We decided to take Oregun Street. At that time the contractions had become excruciatingly painful. But I kept telling myself that we would still make it in time because my water hadn’t broken Kuku yet. Before I knew what was going on, water broke. ⠀

That was about 7:30 or so. And I announced quietly so that my husband, who was sitting in front and the driver didn’t panic more than necessary. I came to Oregun and the traffic was bad. At that point, I groaned like a wounded lion with every contraction (no kidding!). ⠀

There is a pain level that is beyond all tears! I remember that they always warn us about pregnancies, that we should never push (resist as much as possible) until we are 10 cm wide, otherwise you will hurt yourself or the baby. But then, when you’re about 7-8 cm tall, the body just pushes the baby out by itself and that’s always the hardest part of the job for me. I fought back for as long as I could and no medical personnel to check whether I was still 10 cm tall.

At that point, my husband told the driver to turn around and look for a hospital near Oregun. At the same time, I told both of them that if they had a doctor friend, they should call me to speak to the person and ask how I could give birth to the baby and what to do when it comes (at that point I knew it already) would come in the car). They called a doctor and he just called, “Tell her not to put pressure on her, to hold on while you find a hospital.”

Hold me tight, I could already feel my head, even though I had closed my legs to hold the baby. The next contraction and the moan made the head pop out completely. And I kept shouting, “Oh shit, he’s here, oh my god, he’s here!” My husband turned and saw the head. Before he could turn around a second time, I had a whole baby in my hands.

The driver was already traumatized. Before he came out, I just continued to pray to God that he would come out and cry alone. Because there I would have been completely clueless if he hadn’t cried or maybe hadn’t breathed immediately.

⠀

The medical staff would know what to do in this case. But it came out screaming loudly and it was the most beautiful sound ever! We hadn’t found a hospital yet. The air conditioning was on, the car was so cold even though it was turned off, the baby was still crying, I guess because it was cold, wet, and sticky. Our hospital bags with baby clothes and blankets were in the trunk of the car my husband was in. His confused state had started to pull off a shirt so I could wrap the baby in it … ⠀

⠀

At that point, we saw a couple nearby that led us to a primary health center that was only about two minutes away. We got there and in a few seconds nurses and midwives gathered babies everywhere, cut the cord and put placenta in the Taxify man’s car. ⠀

Then one said how we’re going to carry her in now, I remember calling out, “I can go now, my leg is not broken.” We all laughed when I thought, “Oh, what just happened? Did I just have my baby in the car?”

I know this post is super long, but I just had to do it to tell you how faithful God is. A million things could have gone wrong, but God was really in every detail of this delivery. He gave birth to this baby himself and ended up making us laugh! Boys meet my beautiful boy ⠀

⠀

Jaron (song of joy) ⠀

Ikechukwu (God’s Power) ⠀

Wonderful (his father gave it to him this morning) ⠀

Okechukwu. ⠀