Prediction Valencia vs Barcelona: How will the La Liga match take place?

Barcelona will travel to Valencia on Saturday while Quique Setien’s team seeks to keep their place at the top of the League.
The champions currently lead Real Madrid by difference of goals with Setien only two games of his term.
A 1-0 victory against Granada was followed by a flat victory against Ibiza in the Copa del Rey midweek, although Antoine Griezmann’s double provided a goal promise in the absence of Luis Suarez.
Valencia has suffered mixed fortunes lately, it beat Mallorca 4-1 last weekend when Captain Daniel Parejo was expelled.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is?
The game starts at 3pm (BST) on Saturday, January 25.
How can I see it?
The game will be broadcast live on LaLiga TV through Premier Sports with coverage starting at 11 a.m.
Team news
Valencia: Che will be without Dani Parejo due to suspension, while Cristiano Piccini, Goncalo Guedes and Manu Vallejo are ruled out for injuries. However, striker Rodrigo can return from a knee injury in the midst of ties that could move to Camp Nou this month, which means that Maxi Gomez could miss a place in the starting eleven.
Barcelona: Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti and Arturo Vidal are likely to return, while Nelson Semedo and Ansu Fati could fall to the bank. Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suárez remain absent, while Neto also doubts having sprained his ankle against Ibiza.
Official lineups
Valencia: Domenech Wass, Paulista, Garay, Gaya; Ferran, Kondogbia, Coquelin, Soler; Gomez, Gameiro
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Arthur, Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Messi, Griezmann, Ansu Fati.
Prediction
Valencia has a solid recent record against the Spanish champions, defeating them in the final of the Copa del Rey last year to end the club’s trophy drought. However, it is likely that Barcelona will be motivated again after a somewhat disappointing performance against Ibiza under Quique Setien. Antoine Griezmann found form in the match, scoring twice, while Lionel Messi rested. In short, superior quality should shine.
Valencia 1-3 Barcelona
.