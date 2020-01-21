Pre-registration for Dragon Quest of the Stars starts in February

Last September we reported the exciting fact that Dragon Quest of the Stars, a mobile Dragon Quest adventure from Square Enix, is heading west. It had a closed beta for Android last November and now the game is ready for official (mostly) worldwide release on Android and iOS on February 25th. The game comes in English, Chinese (traditional), Spanish, German, and French, and you can pre-register for the game today on Google Play and the Apple Store! In-app purchases are free titles.

Square Enix promises that the higher the number of pre-registrations, the larger the pre-registration premiums will be. So call all of your friends and do an aggressive pitch. Friends will definitely be useful to you, as Dragon Quest of the Stars offers multiplayer for more than four players. Despite the multiplayer mode, it’s still a turn-based JRPG, similar to Dragon Quest IX on Nintendo DS, and you can also customize the look of your character.

Dragon Quest of the Stars is predictably popular in Japan, where it was downloaded a million times on the first day of release in 2015. The game’s arrival in the west took a long time, but better late than never, right?

I am sharing the trailer for Dragon Quest of the Stars again, because it's epic to be 30 seconds long.

Are you going to try this game on February 25th?

