Pray that Abiodun will succeed – Akinlade tells the Ogun indigenous people

Former governor candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in the state of Ogun, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade had appealed to all indigenous people of the state of Ogun on Saturday to pray to the current government of Gov Dapo Abiodun.

Akinlade urged that everyone in the state should contribute to advancing the state in one way or another.

DAILY POST reports that the former member of the House of Representatives made this request during the opening session of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2020 on Onipokia Palace Square in the local government of Ipokia.

“We cannot engage in rivalry, abuse, or anything else that cancels our beloved state. We have to pray for them (the Abiodun government) to be successful because it is not about differences in party, kaukus or ideology, but about the Ogun state. We only have one ogun state, ”said Akinlade.

The Agosasa-born politician said that as someone who still wants to govern the state, he would love to govern an Ogun state that everyone would be proud of.

Akinlade valued the people of Ipokia for standing steadfastly behind him before, during and after the last election, which ended with the Supreme Court ruling.

He valued her for her tenacity and love and urged her to remain steadfast and united.

During the meeting, special prayers were held in honor of the former Ogun majority leader Late Yinka Mafe, who died on Tuesday on his 46th birthday.