The authors of this evening published for the first time reviews of the trailer of Jaana, the first song by Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand’s romantic drama called Pranam. Samantha, who is close 8 million followers on her Twitter account, she took to her micro blogging account to share video songs using tweet.

The versatile actress tweeted: “This way! Here’s the text about Pranam, the first single from # Jaan… ”and shared a video about Jaan’s song Pranam.

Pranam of Jaan out! Romantic song Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand will melt your heart

This way! EreIt’s Poetry of Pranam, the first single from # Jaan… https: //t.co/SIlRTSBWdq

The lyrics of Pranam were written by Shree Mani, and the song mimics Chinmaya Sripada and Gowtham Bharadwaj. Their melodic composition promises to touch your heart cords.

Speaking of Jaan, Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer, is a remake of the Telug attack Tamil 96, led by Colombian superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Trishu Krishnan.

The original film was directed by C.Premkumar. The Telugu version also helped. Samantha starrer is bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The romantic drama is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 7th.

