Powerful radio signal from space repeats itself in a “pattern,” scientists say

A mysterious radio signal that comes deep from space seems to repeat itself in a pattern.

The powerful explosion comes from an unknown and extragalactic site and is perhaps the most unusual “fast radio shot” scientists have ever discovered.

Researchers have already seen some of the fast radio bursts coming deep from space. They have even seen that a limited number of them seems to repeat.

But the new breakthrough, noted by scientists using a telescope in Canada and described in an early paper published online, is the first time researchers have seen the explosions appear in a regular, predictable pattern.

Astronomers have no confirmed explanation for the FRBs, with the only certain fact about their origin that they must come from a very extreme and unusual place. The proposed statements include everything from extraterrestrial civilizations that send us messages to a star that falls into a black hole, but the fact that the messages repeat themselves has led some scientists to cause such catastrophic causes.

1/10

Mystic Mountain, a pillar of gas and dust three light years in length, bursting with rays of gas flom young stars buried inside, was captured by Nasa’s Hubble Space Telelscope in February 2010

NASA / ESA / STScI

2/10

The first selfie ever made on an alien planet, captured by Nasa’s Curiosity Rover in the early days of his mission to explore Mars in 2012

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

3/10

Death of a star: this image of Nasa’s Chandra X-ray telescope shows the supernova of Tycho, a star in our Milky Way

nasa

4/10

Arrokoth, the most distant object ever examined, pictured here on January 1, 2019 by a camera on Nasa’s New Horizons spaceraft at a distance of 4.1 billion miles from Earth

Getty

5/10

An image of the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy seen in infrared light by the Herschel Space Observatory in January 2012. In such space regions, new stars are born from a mixture of elements and cosmic dust

nasa

6/10

The very first image of a black hole, made by the Event Horizon telescope, as part of a global collaboration with NASA, and released on April 10, 2019. The image reveals the black hole in the middle of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole is located around 54 million light-years from the earth

Getty

7/10

Pluto, as depicted by Nasa’s New Horizons spaceship when it first flew over the dwarf planet in July 2015

Nasa / APL / SwRI

8/10

A coronal mass emission as seen by the Chandra Observatory in 2019. This is the first time that Chandra has discovered this phenomenon from a star other than the Sun

nasa

9/10

Dark, narrow, 100-meter-long stripes running downhill on the surface of Mars were supposed to be evidence of contemporary running water. Since then it has been suggested that they can be formed by running sand instead

NASA / JPL / University of Arizona

10/10

Morning Aurora: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly took this photo of the green lights of the aurora from the International Space Station in October 2015

NASA / Scott Kelly

The FRBs are in a 16-day cycle in which they are displayed and then darken before they do the same again. In the course of the cycle, the bursts appear intensely for a four-day flurry that sees a signal every hour or more and then it will silence for 12 days.

That pattern is “an important indication of the nature of this object,” the researchers write in the new article.

It seems to come from the edge of a huge spiral galaxy, about 500 million light-years away, the researchers say. But there are few other clues about where it might come from or the processes that may have led to it.

The fact that it repeats itself for a predictable period might suggest that it comes from a binary system, because other objects in space that exhibit similar characteristics are also binary systems. The object can be swung around by a star or a black hole, and the periodic explosions can be an indication that the object is facing us during that time, the researchers say.

It could also be possible that winds or tidal disturbances from the black hole block the signal during periods of silence, they note.

The repeating signals were noticed by the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment, which spends time looking for more FRBs in an effort to find their origin. It should spend more time looking at the source of current bursts – known as FRB 180916.J0158 + 65 – in an effort to find out more about it, the researchers conclude in their paper, which is currently on the ArXiv website. is published before they peer review and published in a journal.

.