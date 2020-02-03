Powerful new Starbucks ad supports trans charity

A powerful new Starbucks ad with a transgender called the correct name has been launched to support the mermaids of the transgender children.

The advertisement, which was broadcast on Sunday evening, shows a young transgender man in different situations in which his deadname (the name he was assigned at birth) is used.

His dead name ‘Jemma’ is used when receiving a package for, being called up for an appointment with his doctors and introduced to friends by his father.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

The inconvenience of James that he is called by his deadname is obvious.

In the final scene, James goes to Starbucks and is asked for his name.

read more

He answers ‘James’ and the barista writes this on his cup of coffee.

James smiles and the words “every name is a story” appear on the screen.

The hashtag #whatsyourname was launched in conjunction with the advertisement, where many people emotionally shared on social media what it meant to them.

“Weeping happy tears were watching that advertisement. I felt all those feelings the first time someone said my name, “one Twitter user said, while another wrote:” As someone who is trans, I can’t express how much this means to me.

“It may seem like a trifle, but for a transpersoon it means everything. Thanks Starbucks.”

read more

The ad won the Channel 4 Diversity in Advertising competition, which attracts £ 1 million in commercial airtime.

The prize is intended to challenge the lack of representation of LGBT + people in advertisements, after their research has shown that only 0.3 percent of all advertisements contain a transgender person.

Estimates suggest that the size of the UK transgender population is around one percent.

The American coffee company has pledged a minimum of £ 100,000 for the trans kids charity Mermaids by selling a special edition Mermaid cookie in their stores.

read more

The charity has seen more than 600 percent of the demand for its helpline services in the last five years.

Starbucks says their support will enable the organization to hire an additional helpline operator and expand its web chat service.

Susie Green, CEO of Mermaids, said: “With the money raised through #whatsyourname, we can make a major change to our helpline that supports young transgender people and their families who so desperately need access to information and reassurance.”

.