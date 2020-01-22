Power outage in part of Lynchburg after service line failure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Some residents of Lynchburg were cut off from electricity Tuesday night after a house power outage.

It happened just after 7:00 p.m. in block 1500 Monroe Street

AEP is working to repair a service line that has separated from the utility pole at a house. Here is a video of the power line live on the sidewalk before the crews come here to cut the power and start the repairs: https://t.co/YG51dcaTOa @WFXRnews pic.twitter.com/WkByi59qZx

– Eric Pointer (@EricPointerWFXR) January 22, 2020

Firefighters are on the scene.

We are told that no one was injured and that there is no damage to the house.

No damage to the house. The wire that was connected to the house short-circuited and caught fire, but the teams were able to put it out before the fire spread. And everyone inside was able to get out @WFXRnews pic.twitter.com/I5qrCerWgZ

– Eric Pointer (@EricPointerWFXR) January 22, 2020

This is a developing story.

