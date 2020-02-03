Pound drops sharply against the dollar when Boris Johnson talks about Brexit trade deal

The pound fell more than 1 percent against the dollar on Monday after Boris Johnson issued a harsh approach to the Brexit negotiations with Brussels, raising renewed fears that Britain would leave the EU without a trade agreement within 11 months.

Sterling fell sharply to $ 1,307 and fell 0.6 percent against the euro to € 1,181.

The Prime Minister will present his vision for a “Canadian-style” free trade agreement on Monday and promise to ensure that the UK will not be bound by EU rules on social protection and the environment.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

However, the EU’s most important negotiator, Michel Barnier, said that Brussels would only offer a “very ambitious” zero-rate trade agreement on goods if Britain complied with EU standards.

Mr Barnier said that a “level playing field” for regulatory standards is needed in the long term.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/37

Pro-Brexit supporters celebrate in Parliament Square after the UK left the European Union on January 31. Ending 47 years of membership

FATHER

2/37

Big Ben, shows hands at eleven o’clock at night

AFP via Getty

3/37

Pro Brexit supporters attend the Brexit Day Celebration Party, organized by Leave Means Leave

Getty

4/37

Brexit party leader Nigel Farage laughs on stage

AFP / Getty

5/37

People celebrate in Parliament Square

Reuters

6/37

A Brexit supporter celebrates during a demonstration on the parliament square

AP

7/37

Police form a line in Parliament Square to prevent a small group of anti-Brexit protesters from continuing to the main Brexit rally

FATHER

8/37

Nigel Farage speaks to pro-Brexit supporters

FATHER

9/37

FATHER

10/37

JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin speaks while people wave flags

Reuters

11/37

Getty

12/37

Brexit supporters wave Union flags while looking at the big screen

AFP via Getty

13/37

Brexit party leader, Nigel Farage arrives

Reuters

14/37

Collecting Brexit supporters

AP

15/37

Ann Widdecombe speaks to pro-Brexit supporters

FATHER

16/37

Brexit supporters wave Union flags while looking at the big screen

AFP via Getty

17/37

AFP via Getty

18/37

People wave British Union Jack flags while they celebrate

Reuters

19/37

Pro-Brexit protesters celebrate in Parliament Square on the Brexit day

Reuters

20/37

A pro-Brexit supporter jumps on an EU flag

FATHER

21/37

Getty

22/37

AFP via Getty

23/37

FATHER

24/37

Getty

25/37

AP

26/37

Getty

27/37

A man waving Union flags from a small car as he drives past Brexit supporters gathering

AFP via Getty

28/37

A pro-Brexit supporter pours beer onto an EU flag

FATHER

29/37

Getty

30/37

An EU flag is trampled in the mud

Getty

31/37

Getty

32/37

FATHER

33/37

FATHER

34/37

Getty

35/37

Getty

36/37

FATHER

37/37

AFP via Getty

1/37

Pro-Brexit supporters celebrate in Parliament Square after the UK left the European Union on January 31. Ending 47 years of membership

FATHER

2/37

Big Ben, shows hands at eleven o’clock at night

AFP via Getty

3/37

Pro Brexit supporters attend the Brexit Day Celebration Party, organized by Leave Means Leave

Getty

4/37

Brexit party leader Nigel Farage laughs on stage

AFP / Getty

5/37

People celebrate in Parliament Square

Reuters

6/37

A Brexit supporter celebrates during a demonstration on the parliament square

AP

7/37

Police form a line in Parliament Square to prevent a small group of anti-Brexit protesters from continuing to the main Brexit rally

FATHER

8/37

Nigel Farage speaks to pro-Brexit supporters

FATHER

9/37

FATHER

10/37

JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin speaks while people wave flags

Reuters

11/37

Getty

12/37

Brexit supporters wave Union flags while looking at the big screen

AFP via Getty

13/37

Brexit party leader, Nigel Farage arrives

Reuters

14/37

Collecting Brexit supporters

AP

15/37

Ann Widdecombe speaks to pro-Brexit supporters

FATHER

16/37

Brexit supporters wave Union flags while looking at the big screen

AFP via Getty

17/37

AFP via Getty

18/37

People wave British Union Jack flags while they celebrate

Reuters

19/37

Pro-Brexit protesters celebrate in Parliament Square on the Brexit day

Reuters

20/37

A pro-Brexit supporter jumps on an EU flag

FATHER

21/37

Getty

22/37

AFP via Getty

23/37

FATHER

24/37

Getty

25/37

AP

26/37

Getty

27/37

A man waving Union flags from a small car as he drives past Brexit supporters gathering

AFP via Getty

28/37

A pro-Brexit supporter pours beer onto an EU flag

FATHER

29/37

Getty

30/37

An EU flag is trampled in the mud

Getty

31/37

Getty

32/37

FATHER

33/37

FATHER

34/37

Getty

35/37

Getty

36/37

FATHER

37/37

AFP via Getty

The stalemate once again raises the prospect that Britain could crash without a deal at the end of 2020 when the transition period ends.

In a speech to business executives and ambassadors in London, Mr. Johnson will say: “There is no need for a free trade agreement to accept EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or the like, nor does the EU have to be obliged to accept the British rules.

“The UK will maintain the highest standards in these areas – better, in many ways, than those of the EU – without the need for a treaty and it is vital to emphasize this now.”

He added: “We have often been told that we have to choose between full access to the EU market, together with accepting the rules and courts of the Norwegian model, or an ambitious free trade agreement that opens markets and the full offer avoids EU regulations, similar to Canada.

view more

“We made our choice: we want a free trade agreement, similar to that of Canada.”

But EU officials have doubts about Mr Johnson’s claims. Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “There is no such thing as the right to free access to the internal market. It will always be a mix of rights and obligations. “

Sterling’s fall on Monday erased profits after the Bank of England voted last week not to lower interest rates.

Only the best news in your inbox

Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at Spreadex, said the fear of the pound at currency traders was “not unfounded”.

“They are based on the details of a speech that Boris Johnson will give to business people and ambassadors, stating that the UK will refuse close alignment with EU rules and reject the jurisdiction of European courts. In other words, exactly the kind of tactic that will give you real heart beats in the coming months. “

The FTSE 100 was boosted by the problems of the pound sterling, and rose by 0.5 percent as a weaker pound stimulated the prospects of multinationals that generated gains in other currencies.

.