Potholes, crime, public transportation in Kansas City top list of Lucas’ State of the City | KCTV5 News This morning

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Mayor Quinton Lucas gives his State of the City speech on Wednesday.

This is the first time the public has had a glimpse of the progress and problems of the city since it took office.

Potholes, crime, public transport, affordable housing are topics that the mayor is expected to address in the Center High School auditorium.

This is Lucas’ first state of the city since he was elected. He will think about his first months in office and return to some of his campaign promises and platforms.

The mayor will also set his goals for the remainder of his term of office.

Violent crime will be a big topic.

So far, 19 murders have been committed this year. If the trend continues, the city is on track to match or achieve last year’s murder rate at 151.

To reduce violent crime, the mayor says he will focus on removing weapons from domestic abusers.

“We are going to make sure that we hold two probation positions to ensure that we enforce that very important law in reducing the number of murders we have this year. Those who have abused their partners are more likely to commit acts of violence and ultimately kill their partners. We need to make sure we reduce those opportunities in Kansas City, “said Lucas.

The state of the city starts at 6 p.m. KCTV5 News will stream it on KCTV5.com and in our free mobile app.

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

.