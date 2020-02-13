Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are at the top of their careers. While the former won hearts with his performance in Kabir Singh, Alia also as Safina demonstrated her versatility once again. The duo was previously seen together in Shaandaar, but the movie turned out to be a box office disappointment. But let the past be past because they are coming back together and under everything you need to know.

If you have to believe in recent reports, Alia and Shahid are in talks for a patriotic film in collaboration with Karan Johar. For those not versed, KJo even backed his first Shaandaar-shaped union. However, this new one will witness the Jersey actor performing a tremendous action scene, with the theme of the film in the patriotic lines.

Post Shaandaar, Shahid Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar will meet for a patriotic film

A source close to the Hindustan Times revealed everything as: “It has a patriotic background and will be directed by a debutant. Shahid is a fan of the action genre and is excited to be part of this movie. You need to increase the volume for the paper, so the preparation will begin a few months before you start shooting for the film, which is expected to go on sale in the second half of the year. It is currently in the preproduction stage. “

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently busy filming the new version of Jersey. He underwent multiple lip surgeries after an accident occurred during set practice and was even seen hiding his face at the airport. However, the good news is that the actor has recovered from everything and has returned to work.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is finishing Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji is a triology, and also stars Mouni Roy in a negative role.

