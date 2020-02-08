Post-polls predict AAP will come to power again

The exit polls on Saturday predicted that the ruling Aam Aadmi party will return to power with an impressive election victory in Delhi. The BJP is expected to improve its numbers, but occupy a distant second place.

The polls predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority, with some getting a three-fourths majority in the 70-person assembly. They predicted that Congress would continue its sad show in the national capital.

The Times Now-Ipsos final survey predicted 47 seats for AAP and 23 for BJP.

The ABP News-C Voter poll predicted that AAP will receive 49-63 seats and the BJP 5-19 seats. According to the poll, the congress could win 0-4 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero poll predicted that AAP would win 54 seats, BJP 15 seats, and Congress one seat.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat’s exit poll found 48-61 seats for AAP, 9-21 seats for BJP and 0-1 seats for Congress.

The India Today-Axis poll found 50-58 seats for AAP, 2-10 seats for BJP, and 0 seats for Congress in the 70-seat assembly.

The AAP had a landslide victory in 2015 and received 67 out of 70 seats. The BJP had won three seats while Congress had not opened its account.

Saturday’s exit election shows that the AAP has maintained the lead it had seen in the pre-poll forecasts when the election was announced. The results of the January 6 poll showed that AAP would receive 53.3 percent of the vote and nearly 59 seats, while the BJP would have to stay satisfied with only eight seats with 25.9 percent of the vote.

The extensive exit survey polled 11,839 respondents after voting in the general election. The exit poll was carried out in all 70 constituencies of the Assembly, which were spread across the seven constituencies of Delhi.

The votes will be counted on February 11th.

However, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was confident on Saturday that his party had won in the Delhi general election. “All of these polls will fail. Keep my tweet. BJP will form the Delhi government with over 48 seats in Delhi. Now please do not find an excuse to blame Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs),” Tiwari tweeted briefly in Hindi completed after the survey in Delhi.