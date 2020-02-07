Post Malone shows off bloody buzzsaw tattoo after Super Bowl

He has almost no space left (Photo: adamdegross / Instagram)

Post Malone went in search of his new face tattoo, grinning when he showed his new ink from a buzzsaw dripping with blood.

It is definitely a daring choice.

The rapper, known for his characteristic face stats, including the very reliable “always tired”, could be seen with the new ink on his left cheek.

Star tattoo artist Junction City went to Instagram to post about his work, which Post got after he played the same day as the Super Bowl at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri – an eventful day all around.

Post Malone – real name Austin Post – also wears a barbed wire over his forehead, the phrase “stay away” above his eyebrow, a Playboy logo under his eye and a dagger on the left side of his face, alongside other tattoos.

He seems to have a little too little room on this point, but we will certainly not discourage him.

It is a bold addition to his collection (Photo: rubentattooartist / Instagram)

The 24-year-old has had an incredible year, with his latest album Hollywood’s Bleeding at number one on the Billboard charts and shattered the streaming records for 2019.

In his latest project he appears on Justin Bieber’s upcoming album Changes, along with Kehlani, Travis Scott and Quavo, along with the Biebs for the song Forever.

And that doesn’t mean he started his acting career, opposite Mark Wahlberg, in the upcoming Netflix movie Spenser Confidential.

He looked completely chilly while being inked (Photo: Adam DeGross / Instagram)

Turns out he can’t do much.

The trailer for the Netflix movie was released last month and includes Mark as Spenser, a former police officer who is better known for problems than solving them, who is released from prison.

In the introduction, Post appears as a fellow prisoner who appears to be more an enemy than a friend when a fighting scene breaks out almost immediately.

From there the tone is set, while the trailer goes back and forth between comic moments and more fight scenes, mixed with talk about guns, some more fight scenes and then some scenes in which there is fighting.

Count us in.





