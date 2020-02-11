Post John Cena Rooting of Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla gets support from this Indian cricketer

Sidharth Shukla has surely obtained a large fan base for his appearance on the reality show presented by Salman Khan Bigg Boss 13. His latest fan is the Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary.

Manoj Tiwary has shared a photo of a smiling Sidharth Shukla on his Twitter account. The photo has written “Siddharth Shukla all the way”. Tiwary captioned the photo as: “Supporting him 2 Win this year of the @BiggBoss trophy 🏆 I wish you good luck 👊”

Supporting him 2 Win this year of the @BiggBoss trophy 🏆 I wish you good luck 👊 pic.twitter.com/0jCBV6ushT

– MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 10, 2020

It was yesterday only when the Hollywood star, John Cena, sought the victory of Asim Riaz. After posting a photo of Asim on Instagram a few days ago without any title, Cena has once again shared a photo of the contestant “Bigg Boss”. This time, the image has written the hashtag ‘Asim Riaz For The Win.

Cena’s recent publication has excited Internet users, although most have wondered if Cena really sees Bigg Boss 13.

In reaction to Cena’s post, former Riaz Bigia Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana commented with fire emojis in the image. Speaking of the show, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Gill are currently competing for the trophy.

The reality show final is February 15.

