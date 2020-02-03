Post Gabbar Singh and Pawan Kalyan will join forces with Harish Shankar for the second time

Power Star Pawan Kalyan, who is returning to the movies after a gap of more than two long years, recently began filming the large number of conversations in the Telugu remake of the Bollywood superhit court drama, Pink. The last thing we hear is the post-Pink remake that the actor will shoot for not one, but two movies.

It was previously revealed that Pawan Kalyan’s post-Pink remake will be the protagonist of the next alias of the filmmaker Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, also known as PSPK27. Now, the last thing we hear is that Pawan Kalyan has signed a new movie that will be funded by the Mythri Makers production banner.

PSPK28: Post Gabbar Singh and Pawan Kalyan join forces with Harish Shankar for the second time

Only recently did the creators confirm the news with a tweet that read: “Extremely pleased to collaborate with Power Star @PawanKalyan garu and Powerful Director @ harish2you garu after Gabbar Singh. More details soon! # PSPK28”

Extremely pleased to collaborate with Power Star @PawanKalyan garu and Powerful Director @ harish2you garu after Gabbar Singh 🔥🔥🔥

More details soon! # PSPK28

– Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) February 1, 2020

With PSPK28, it will be for the second time in his career where the director-actor duo of Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan will join for a film project after an 8-year gap. The duo previously worked for 2012 and launched a super successful Telugu action company, Gabbar Singh.

Speaking of Pawan Kalyan’s return movie, that is, Pink’s Telugu remake, Tollywood’s superstar in the court drama will play the role of Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan, who in the original played a fierce lawyer.

The pink remake is being jointly funded by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju under the LLP Project and Sri Venkateswara Creations standards.

