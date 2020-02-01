Post Darbar, Nayanthara joins the cast of stars of Rajinikanth Next

Actress Nayanthara, who was last seen on the big screen in front of superstar Rajinikanth, will soon join the latter once again for her long-awaited release, Thalaivar 168. After obtaining favorable reviews for Darbar, it will be for the fifth time where Nayanthara will share the same screen space with Thalaivar. Before Darbar, the actors duo of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara had also performed together in Chandramukhi (2005), Sivaji (2007) and Kuselan (2008).

It was only yesterday when Sun Pictures, the creators of Thalaivar 168, went to their official Twitter account to announce the news and welcome ‘Lady Superstar’ on board, along with a tweet that said: “Lady Superstar #Nayanthara joins to the cast of # Thalaivar168 “

Thalaivar 168: Post Darbar, Nayanthara joins the star cast of Rajinikanth Next

Lady Superstar #Nayanthara joins the cast of # Thalaivar168 @ rajinikanth @directorsiva pic.twitter.com/RtofFJKCG5

– Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) January 31, 2020

Thalaivar 168 had fallen to the ground last year in December at the Ramoji studio in Hyderabad. The protagonist of Rajinikanth also has versatile actors in the form of award-winning national actress Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj and others in key roles.

Thalaivar 168 is being managed by Vedalam manufacturer Siruthai Siva. It is for the first time that the actor-director duo of Rajinikanth and Siruthai Siva has joined for a project.

With Thalaivar 168, Nayanthara is partnering with Siruthai Siva for the second time. The duo previously worked on the Viswasam action drama that had Thala Ajith in the lead. Viswasam, which was launched early last year, was one of the biggest hits of 2019 in Kollywood.

The music for Thalaivar 168 will be composed by the musical director D. Imman.

The release date of the film has not yet been officially announced by the creators.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!