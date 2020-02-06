Post Coolie No. 1, now Sara Ali Khan will be in the remake of mom Amrita Singh’s Chameli Ki Shaadi?

Sara Ali Khan has become one of the most profitable names in the industry in no time. He may only have two films, but the actress has already received a lot of love from the audience. He has enrolled in many interesting projects and the public cannot wait to see it on the big screen.

Sara Ali Khan’s kitten is full of promising projects that include Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. The actress is also part of Atrangi Re of Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, but it seems that the list is only getting bigger from here.

Post Coolie No. 1, now Sara Ali Khan will be in the new version of Chameli Ki Shaadi by Amrita Singh?

According to reports in Filmfare, Sara has been contacted for the new version of her mother’s film, Amrita Singh, Chameli Ki Shaadi, starring Anil Kapoor. Sara will put herself in the place of Amrita’s character if things materialize for her. Sara should still give the paper a nod, but knowing that Sara looks so much like her mother, it will be fun to see her take on this role.

Earlier, in an interview with Mid Day, Sara talked about comparing her movie Love Aaj Kal with her father’s 2009 premiere. Sara Ali Khan said: “I wasn’t looking to replicate the original movie. I said yes to the movie without reading the script. I had asked Imtiaz, sir, why we didn’t call it Love Aaj Kal 2; He explained that the concept is relevant. and timeless. The idea is that love means different things to different generations. “

Love Aaj Kal also stars Kartik Aaryan, Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in key roles. The film will arrive on the screens on February 14, 2020.

