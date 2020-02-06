Possible title for ‘Mad Max’ sequel by George Miller revealed

A possible title for the Mad Max sequel of George Miller has been revealed, teasing what to expect from the next episode in post-apocalyptic franchise.

It’s been five years since George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road, but it seems that a sequel is finally ready for production, and a possible title for the film has also been revealed thanks to Production Weekly. Mad Max: Fury Road received a critical claim and praised the incredible stunt work and the messages that had been made throughout the post-apocalyptic sensation plot. Fans are desperate for the return of Tom Max Max’s Mad Max, and it looks like they will finally get their wish.

According to Production Weekly, George Maxer’s is Mad Max: The Wasteland and he will start filming in Australia later this year. Although the possible title doesn’t reveal much about the plot, fans will no doubt be happy to see the series return. Although Warner Bros. no release date for Mad Max: The Wasteland has to announce, it will probably arrive at the end of 2021 or 2022.

What would you like to see from Mad Max: The Wasteland by George Miller? Are you excited to see Mad Max by Tom Hardy again? Sound out in the comments below!

Here is the official summary for Mad Max: Fury Road by George Miller:

Chased by his turbulent past, Mad Max believes the best way to survive is to wander alone. Nevertheless, he is dragged along by a group fleeing the wasteland in a war installation powered by an elite imperator, Furiosa. They escape from a Citadel tyrannized by the immortal Joe, from whom something has been irreplaceable. The warlord furiously follows all his gangs and ruthlessly pursues the rebels in the high-octane Road War that follows.

Keep up to date with Heroic Hollywood for the latest news about George Miller’s plans for the Mad Max franchise.

Source: Weekly production

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Eammon Jacobs

English writer with a preference for everything to do with film, TV and comics.