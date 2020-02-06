Possible return in 2020: News: KpopStarz

Kang Daniel, who was popularly known as a member of the former K-pop idol group Wanna One, may return to the music industry after having experienced a lot last year, 2019.

Last December the emerging solo artist decided to take a break from the crowd after diagnosing depression and panic attacks, which is mainly caused by stress caused by the malicious and negative comments he received from the netizens.

Just after the release of his single, Touchin ‘, his own record label Konnect Entertainment has confirmed that the schedules of CEO Kang Daniel are being postponed to get the right treatment and get enough rest.

“In the first half of the year (2019), Kang Daniel was diagnosed with depression and panic attacks after thorough examinations. The study was conducted after the poor health of (Kang Daniel) (…), and we concluded that health and our artist’s stability is our first priority. “

The mental health of the idol had become serious after getting pressure from the crowd. Kang Daniel also received malicious comments after the dissolution of Wanna One, in which fans were disappointed in him after he broke his promise to meet members once a year, with the hate reactions he received from some netizens after confirming his dating relationship added TWICE member and leader Jihyo.

The solo artist initially sought help from the netizens when he uploaded a message through his fancafé account and begged someone to help and save him. He talked about his current mental and physical condition after being thrown in by false rumors and unpleasant remarks.

With a postal title. “Seriously, I am …” Kang Daniel wrote: “It is so exhausting, it is really exhausting. How can this be so difficult? It is just too difficult. SOMEONE, SAVE ME.”

Some of the hate reactions he received were about his dating affirmation rather than improving his “lack” of skills and talents, being a “social climber,” and some even joking about everything he does, making it something that will make him look bad. He was also mocked as an idol with two faces, a sweet and innocent in front but wild behind the camera.

Netizens, especially his supporters, had comforted him with cheers. Yet some people have finally expressed their aversion because they supported Kang Daniel.

“The photos of myself kneeled during the closing of the Wanna One concert and the emotions I felt that time had become a weapon to mock me. How they process everything about me to make me look bad, how the music and performances that I cherish thrown away, how the fans I love are ridiculed (to support me), how my family is cursed instead of myself

Everything is just too difficult, the fact that I am too difficult. “

Kang Daniel was indeed confronted with various hardships, and even he who won for music shows was questioned by some, showing that fake statistics had been rigged up.

On the other hand, his true fans continue to root for his recovery and hope that he will be able to live up to this 2020 as a stronger artist.

He also hinted fans with his possible return and said:

“The winter is tough for me, so I had to rest and get through it. Your warmth has brought me spring.” He then promised to show fans more of him this year.

