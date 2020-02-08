Possible first look at Kristen Wiig As Cheetah

A brand new piece of merchandise may have just given us our first look at Wonder Woman 1984 star Kristen Wiig as Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the biggest hits of 2020 and sees Diane Prince of Gal Gadot taking action again in a brand new decade. With Wonder Woman 1984 going to the movies in a few months, we still don’t know much about the plot or how Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah will play in the movie. While a Wonder Woman 1984 trailer debuted in December, we’ve never seen Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah in her full-feline costume.

Now new merchandise for Wonder Woman 1984 may have unveiled Kristen Wiig’s Cheenah. It is unclear what the merchandising of Wonder Woman 1984 is and where this image of the Cheetah of Kristen Wiig comes from. The image in question gives us a solid look at what is probably the Cheetah of Kristen Wiig, but of course no one can confirm the validity at this time. Below you can view the possible first look at Cheenah by Kristen Wiig from Wonder Woman 1984.

This representation of Cheetah is not exactly comically accurate, although it makes Kristen Wiig clearer. There have been several repetitions of Cheetah in the comic books, many of which had left the character’s hair smooth. Although in those comics Cheetah’s hair is much shorter. In this case, it seems that all of Kristen Wiig’s hair has been licked back, which could indicate that the Wonder Woman 1984 team is going for a more natural look that would make Kristen Wiig shine. Of course the validity of this image is still under discussion, but if this is the look of Kristen Wiigs Cheetah, then Wonder Woman fans are definitely a treat in the summer.

What do you think of Kristen Wiig’s supposed first look as Cheetah? Are you excited to see Gal Gadot again as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984?

All details about the plot of Wonder Woman 1984 are preserved, but the film would follow Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince if she comes into conflict with the Soviet Union in the 1980s and encounters a formidable new opponent, Cheetah.

Directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with David Callaham and a treatment she developed with Geoff Johns, Wonder Woman 1984-star Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wigg, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielson and Robin Wright.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in theaters on June 4, 2020.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

